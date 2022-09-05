Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Nakuru Senator-elect Tabitha Karanja has caused a commotion in the country after showing her real greed before even being sworn in.

This is after she asked President-elect William Ruto to create a kitty for Senators like her for fueling their guzzlers.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Lamudiarc High School Grounds in Nakuru, Karanja urged Ruto to set aside money from government coffers for senators to fuel their vehicles, saying they don’t have any funding besides their salaries.

The Keroche Breweries CEO, who joined politics recently, argued that the legislators have to move around counties to do their job.

“Nimeingia hii job ya senate na nimekuta hakuna fund ata mtu anapewa. Na lazima nitembee huko Kuresoi South na Kuresoi North nihakikishe nimeadvise governor maneno ya value addition kwa sababu mimi nimetoka industry ya value addition. Kwa hivyo naomba our fifth president tafadhali angalia hiyo kitty ya senate tunataka ka kitu kidogo ya kueka mafuta ili tuweze kutembea hii county ili tukitoka tuhakikishe tumeacha mark,” Karanja stated.

However, Karanja’s remark elicited mixed reactions on social media with a section of Kenyans calling out the senator over an attempt to overburden taxpayers and hustlers.

