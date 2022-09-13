Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – The Duke of Sussex has paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother the Queen, days after she died at the age 96 last week.

In a statement released today, the Duke praised her ‘sound advice’ and ‘infectious smile’ and called her a ‘guiding compass’ through her commitment to service and duty.

Harry also referred to his ‘darling wife’ Meghan Markle; said he was grateful that the Queen had hugged her ‘beloved great-grandchildren’; and spoke of how he ‘cherished’ the times spent with the 96-year-old.

Harry said: ‘In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

‘She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

‘Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

He added: ‘Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings-from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

‘I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.

‘And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III. Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice.’

‘Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.’

Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived in London to visit Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament expressed their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, with the King giving his reply. Later, the coffin carrying the Queen’s body will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family and the congregation will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.