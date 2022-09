Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Kerstin Tristan, a grandmother, has gone nude to show off her body tattoos worth £25,000.

The 56-year-old from Germany, took to her Instagram page, @Tattoo_Butterfly_Flower over the weekend to show off her full body inking leaving her fans on Instagram awed.

See photos below