The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;

GRADUATE ASSISTANT

GRADE 10

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of teaching materials.

Setting and moderation of examinations.

Marking examinations and maintaining students’ records.

Invigilation of examination.

Teaching/Lecturing

Guiding and counseling students.

Handling students’ complaints/grievances.

Maintenance and analysis of class attendance registers.

Assisting in office Administrative duties.

Requirements;

First Class Honors Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from an accredited and recognized University in the relevant field;

Be registered or registrable for a Masters’ Degree; and

Be registered or registrable with the relevant professional body (where applicable).

Terms and conditions of service

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package.

Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for the position of Graduate Assistant.

Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications Authority.

Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010

How to Apply

Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.

Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 13th September, 2022.

THE VICE CHANCELLOR

KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY

P.O. BOX 143-10300

KERUGOYA

Kirinyaga University is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants of either gender,

persons with disabilities and persons from marginalized communities are encouraged to apply.

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.