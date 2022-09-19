Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Graduate Assistant is key in supporting academic, pastoral and co-curricular work of the the Senior School. Reporting to the House Parent, the Graduate Assistant is a member of the School’s Pastoral team and acts as a moral and spiritual mentor within the School. The role is suited to a young graduate with a strong academic ability coupled with strong pastoral intuition and ability to work alongside teenagers as well as ability to support, promote and uphold the Christian ethos of the School.

In return, the School will offer the successful applicant an exciting and dynamic working environment, mentoring and leadership development, happy and enthusiastic pupils who enjoy learning, suitable accommodation onsite, and a strong sense of community living.

It is essential that the applicant is a practising Christian.

The Role

St Andrew’s Senior School is seeking to appoint a Graduate Assistant who will assist the house parents in providing Pastoral care within the boarding house teams and act as a model in all areas to students within the boarding house. Reporting to the House Parent in the respective boarding house, the Graduate Assistant key areas of responsibility will be:-

Boarding

Promote the welfare of the students and to support the School in safeguarding the students through relevant policies and procedures

Be part of the Boarding House team, involved in decision-making on the activities initiatives, routines & pastoral arrangements

Academic

Assist in the running of Academic clubs and maintain and update certain departmental and general school notice boards

Liaise with the Deputy Head Pastoral and Assistant Head Pastoral in matters related to tutoring of group of pupils and cover for academic lessons.

Person Specification

Sports and Co-Curricular

Must have experience and understanding of any of the following sports: Hockey, Basketball, Football, Rugby, Netball, Cricket and Swimming

Experience of working in the Sports Industry especially with children from ages 12 – 19 in a School environment

Teaching and supporting children in a School environment

A proven track record of excellence in playing and coaching at least two competitive sports at a high level (college/county/national/regional levels of competition, consistently training with the team for a considerable period of time)

Preferred – A proven track record of implementing successful sports programs.

Creative Arts (Design and Technology, Art and Music)

The role of Graduate Assistant – DT (GDT) is to work alongside the existing team of Design and Technology staff, assisting them in the delivery and development of this highly successful and popular subject. In particular, the GDT will teach some small classes directly and contribute to supporting the ambition in design, creativity and engineering of students throughout our age range (14 -18 years). This support will occur in timetabled lessons, small group design tutorials and working with students preparing for public examinations during the timetabled school day. We would also expect our GDT to plan an important role in the DT Department’s co-curricular activities – such as our CAD Club and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Club.

Other duties will include the following:-

To assist in the efficient running of workshops and studio spaces

To maintain a number of displays and project example areas

To assist the staff with the duties that arise in the day to day running of the department

To assist the Technician with the upkeep and organization of the workshop spaces

A knowledge of engineering drawing, drafting, sketching and manufacturing techniques will be advantageous, but a willingness to learn and a commitment to professional development are also of great importance. Candidates who can prove their engagement with more complex design and engineering principles and manufacturing technology are desirable. Our GDT will have the opportunity to continue to develop their own work, and will have full access to our facilities and workshops in order to do that. The successful candidate will therefore be someone with a strong interest in design education, who is committed to developing an independent and experimental mind-set amongst our students, as well as fostering and iterative approach to design thinking. This is an outstanding opportunity to work within the context of a leading international boarding school in Kenya offering the British curriculum, with sharp and creative students in a highly stimulating setting.

Terms and Conditions

Remuneration

There is a modest overall remuneration package as detailed below.

Salary: The successful applicant will be placed on a modest wage salary

Accommodation: Suitable rent-free accommodation within the boarding house will be provided as a taxable benefit

Medical Care: A medical insurance scheme will be provided for the successful candidate

Meals: these are provided during term time as taxable benefit

Facilities: Extensive sports facilities are open to use by staff and their families

Hours of Work and Holiday Entitlement

The role is full-time and includes working in the evening and at weekends as required. The successful applicant will be expected to take a full and active part in the boarding life of the School. S/He will also be expected to work during some of the holidays.

Safeguarding

St Andrew’s School, Turi is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The successful applicant will undertake their role and responsibilities in accordance with St Andrew’s School’s Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy and Guidelines and will be required to undergo all checks relevant to the post.

How to Apply

Applications are encouraged as early as possible.

Please complete and attach the School’s Application Form.

Applicants should send a completed application form together with a brief covering letter and a CV at the later but not later than Monday 26th September, 2022

Closing Date for applications: Monday 26th September, 2022.

Go to https://standrewsturi.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=72 to apply.