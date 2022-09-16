Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at the looming operational changes in the National Police Service, especially the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Speaking during the Council of Governors (CoG) conference in Mombasa, Gachagua noted that the government is aware of the intimidation that governors and other government officials go through at the hand of DCI detectives.

“We are aware of the harassment and intimidation that governors undergo through state agencies. The level of extortion by detectives pretending to be fighting graft, whereas they were extorting money. We assure you this is a thing of the past,” he declared.

However, he clarified that the new directives will not hinder the Ruto-Gachagua administration from fighting corruption.

“We are not saying we don’t fight graft, but when you embarrass an elected leader in front of his juniors and you go away, how do you expect him to perform the next day?” Gachagua questioned.

The Second in Command accused DCI of creating a toxic environment hindering service delivery in the country.

“We have told DCI to go back to Kiambu road, they have no business in government offices hovering all over and creating a toxic environment. They cannot send a junior police officer to harass an elected governor,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua promised to restore the dignity of leaders in the new administration.

“You are lucky that the Deputy President is a man who has been harassed. We have agreed with the president, the harassment we went through was probably all God’s doing so that we can never allow anyone else to go through the same,” Gachagua remarked.

In July, Gachagua made headlines after he was ordered by the High Court Anti-Corruption division to relinquish Ksh202 million to the government after he failed to explain how he acquired the loot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.