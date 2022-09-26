Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – A building under construction collapsed in the Kirigiti area, Kiambu County on Monday morning, leaving four people dead and scores injures.

Police say some workers had arrived at the scene when the building collapsed.

By 9 am, four bodies had been removed from the rubble while several other people were still trapped inside.

Kiambu Governor, Kimani Wamatangi, joined a multi-agency team to help in rescue operations.

Officials said it may take longer to reach the ground floor and that they do not know how many people were still trapped inside.

See photos of the collapsed building.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.