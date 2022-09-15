Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has disappointed Nairobians after he appointed former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor, Prof Olive Mugenda, to a top job in his administration.

Instead of appointing young and qualified Kenyans, Sakaja, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket during on August 9th election, appointed Mugenda as the chairperson of a task force that will review as well as propose reforms in the Nairobi County Health Sector.

Mugenda is among the cartels that have been operating at State House and has tentacles in every docket of Kenya’s public sector, including the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Sakaja also appointed Azimio apologist and Chief Administrative Secretary of Health Mercy Mwangangi in the task force.

Here are some comments from Nairobians after Sakaja appointed Mugenda and Mwangangi.

“You can’t be serious! Mugenda and mwangangi…. Nairobi, you are in for the ride of your life. Recycling of the jubilee gatekeeper and one of the faces of the covid debacle is not the best signal to Nairobi residents of the change they envisioned,” Tony Weru wrote.

“So Johnson Sakaja has appointed Olive Mugenda & Mercy Mwangangi who already have jobs but there are thousands of educated experienced unemployed Health experts.

“Well if they were such experts why is our Health system a stink bomb & they have been part of it?”Edgar wrote.

“Please appoint mama mboga to head the task force. Mugenda is in KU hospital, judicial commission and i dont know which bank she heads as the chair. Mama mboga ako tu na kibanda pekee. Please nisikie tu aki. Please. Pea mama mboga. Please,” David Mutua wrote on his Twitter page

