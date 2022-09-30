Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Makueni County Governor, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has revealed the drug that killed his late father Mutula Kilonzo.

Mutula, who was then Education Cabinet minister, was found dead at his Maanzoni Home, Machakos County in 2013.

Speculations were rife that Mutula was killed because he had links with the crimes against humanity cases facing former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current president William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Uhuru and Ruto have so far been cleared by the Hague-based court but over 13 witnesses have died with the latest being lawyer Paul Gicheru, who was found dead at his home in Karen on Monday.

Reacting to Gicheru’s mysterious death, Mutula said his father died the same way after unknown individuals forced his father to swallow 12 tablets that were induced with ephedrine.

He was then forced to drink Coca-Cola which acted as a catalyst. He noted that his father died days after he agreed to share information about the 2007-08 post-election violence.

Ephedrine is a central nervous system stimulant that is often used to prevent low blood pressure during anesthesia. It has also been used for asthma, narcolepsy, and obesity but is not the preferred treatment.

