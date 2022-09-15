Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – President William Ruto met with Somalia President Hassan Mohamud yesterday at State House in Nairobi.

In a statement after the meeting, Ruto said that his government will fast-track the implementation of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Kenya and Somalia.

According to the President, the move will boost trade in Miraa and ease movement between the two countries.

“We will fast track the implementation of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Kenya and Somalia. This will boost trade in Miraa and fish and ease movement between our two nations,” Ruto stated.

Ruto also stated that their discussions also touched on the security situation in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

The update on the Miraa trade comes after the president promised to hold talks with the Somali president over the Miraa trade.

The Head of State said that he will deal with cartels and brokers in the Miraa trade to streamline the business.

“Mumeniambia kuhusu mambo ya Miraa na tayari niko na mkutano na rais wa Somalia. Anakuja kuniona wiki hii na baadhi ya mambo tutazungumzia ni biashara yenu ya miraa. Wale brokers na cartels wasiwatishe. Mimi mumenipatia kiboko. Hawa watu nitawanyorosha,” Ruto told a section of Meru residents last week.

