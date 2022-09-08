Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has said the Supreme Court was guided by God in upholding President-Elect William Ruto’s win on Monday.

Speaking at a funeral of her Aunt Salome Maingi Gakii in MCK Muiteria Church in Imenti North on Wednesday, Koome, who is the President of Judiciary, said the whole judgment was guided by God.

“The verdict was for the sake of independence of institutions, especially the Judiciary. It was not due to our power as a court but because we serve a living faithful God,” Koome said.

Koome, who read the judgment on behalf of the Seven Judges, dismissed the petitions mainly due to lack of evidence, while also citing forgery of documents.

President-elect William Ruto also attributed his victory to God.

In a statement after the Supreme Court upheld his presidential election, Ruto said his journey to the presidency is a testament to God’s will.

“With men, it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible,” Ruto tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.