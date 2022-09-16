Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Tyrese Gibson has called out his estranged wife Samantha Lee on Instagram.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of a woman tripping and falling down a slope.

In the caption, he wrote: “Samantha really thought she pulled it off… God don’t like ugly…”

He went on to accuse her of lying in court during their divorce proceedings and stretching out their divorce for two years.

He continued: “15 blatant lies under penalty of perjury. Drag my name and reputation in the mud and drag an unexpected divorce into 2 years.”

Tyrese and Samantha separated in 2020 after 4 years of marriage. The union produced a daughter.

Tyrese is currently dating Zelie Timothy. Though their relationship was recently rocked by a crisis and they called each other out on social media, it appears they are back together.

After calling Samantha out today, the Fast & Furious actor shared a video of two plants shaped like someone holding tightly onto something.

“I love you so much. Never ever let me go @zelietimothy,” he wrote in the caption.