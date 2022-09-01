Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) lawyer, Mahat Somane, has told the Supreme Court that petitioners contesting the results of the August 9th presidential election were simply afraid of reconciling with the truth.

The young lawyer singled out Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, saying he had agents in all the tallying centres where results were tallied and submitted to the Bomas of Kenya.

“You had agents at the CTC, we have the original (forms), you had agents at the NTC, we have the original (forms). You have what was transmitted to the portal and all of them tally and you are saying your client’s votes were deducted. How,” he posed while making submissions in defence of IEBC.

He also dismissed assertions by Raila’s lawyers that the commission declared William Ruto as the president-elect, yet he did not attain the 50 per cent plus one vote as required by law.

“I invite this court to ask the question of whether the 50 per cent plus 1 vote threshold was met and to that question, Your Ladyship, the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s answer would be ‘Get over it, it’s over!’,” and to the petitioner, “I think the simple answer to that would be, get over it.” he said

The lawyer also dismissed claims that IEBC servers were hacked and some fake 34As were uploaded in favour of President-Elect William Ruto.

He said the IEBC servers were intact despite many attempts of hacking them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.