Wednesday, September 8, 2022 – After the bruising battle of the August 9th General Election, the battle has now shifted to the National Assembly and the Senate.

President-elect William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga have now locked horns over the control of the National Assembly and the Senate.

While Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has fronted Bungoma Senator-elect and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula to battle for the National Assembly Speaker’s position, Raila’s Azimio has checkmated him after fronting his tribesman and former Speaker Kenneth Marende.

Marende is undoubtedly one of the best Speakers Kenya has ever had and is likely to give Wetangula and his Kenya Kwanza a run for their money.

Besides, Marende has an upper hand given that the numbers in the National Assembly are in his favor.

As it stands today, Azimio has 168 elected MPs against Kenya Kwanza’s 158. The figures exclude 12 nominated MPs who are yet to be gazetted by the IEBC.

In the Senate, Ruto’s coalition has fronted PAA Party Leader Amason Kingi, while Raila’s Azimio will back Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Going by the numbers in the Senate, Kingi is likely to carry the day with the full backing of Kenya Kwanza senators.

On the other hand, Kalonzo will have it very rough given that Azmio has only 23 Senators Kenya Kwanza’s 24 Senators.

The figures are without 20 nominated Senators who are yet to be gazetted.

