Monday, September 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lectured KTN presenter, Sophia Wanuna, accusing her of preventing Kenya Kwanza Alliance from getting 7.5 million votes in the last election.

Gachagua, with his boss, President William Ruto, garnered 7,176,141votes with Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua garnering 6,942,930 votes.

In an interview with KTN News on Monday, Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team would have gotten over 7.5 million votes but the debate moderators denied him a chance to sell the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

Gachagua blamed KTN presenter Sophia Wanuna and NTV’s James Smart for denying him a chance to explain to Kenyans the coalition’s manifesto.

“You were very unfair to me in that debate. You took me to issues and took too much time and denied me an opportunity to tell the people of Kenya what we were going to do for them, “Gachagua said.

“We would have gotten 7.5 million votes,” Gachagua added.

