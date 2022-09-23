Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has landed in Kisumu to grace the National music festival finals.

Gachagua left Nairobi aboard a Kenya Air force Plane while in the company of UDA politicians among them Linet Toto (Boment woman rep), Betty Maina (Kirinyaga woman rep), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango MP), and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar.

The second in command looked dapper with casual wear and sunglasses.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.