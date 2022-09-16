Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has a bone to pick with President William Ruto.

Commenting on social media on Friday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, urged Ruto to name his cabinet urgently so that the country can start running.

The General urged Ruto that the election honeymoon is over and Kenyans want a country that is running so that the economy can grow.

“President Ruto should reveal his cabinet before tomorrow. He should stop doing things slowly. This is not an election period,” Miguna wrote.

Miguna is yet to announce the day he will return to the country after being in exile for over four years.

The controversial lawyer was deported to Canada in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as People’s President at a ceremony held at Uhuru Park.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.