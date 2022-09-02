Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Fulham have completed the free transfer of former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old left Brazilian winger club Corinthians in mid-August after he and his family received threats online.

He had offers from clubs across Europe but was keen on a return to England and has been training with Fulham in recent weeks.

Fulham confirmed the signing in a statement on Thursday afternoon, September 1.

‘Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I can’t wait to get started.’

Willian becomes Marco Silva’s eighth signing of the summer after Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Manor Solomon, Kevin Mbabu, Bernd Leno, Shane Duffy, and Issa Diop.

He scored 63 goals in 339 appearances across seven seasons for Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, the Europa League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

Fulham made a switch to Arsenal in 2020 failed to work out for the 70-cap Brazilian international as he scored just once in 37 games for the Gunners. He then netted once net in 45 matches in his second spell at Corinthians, where he started his career.