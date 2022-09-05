Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Front Office Trainee

Reporting to the Training Manager, the trainee will be responsible for learning and familiarizing with various activities and operations within their departments. He/She will be required to uphold company policies and requirements at all times.

Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Departmental Trainer and Training Manager, The trainee shall learn how to:

Check in the arriving guest and check out the departing guests in a friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski Experience Assessment( KEA) standards.

Upon check in, register guest and assign rooms. Accommodate special requests whenever possible. If needed, assist guests in completing the registration cards. Use suggestive selling techniques to sell rooms and to promote other services of the hotel.

Verify the guest’s method of payment and follow established credit-checking procedures or refer cash handling payment to cashiers.

Upon departure of guests, process the guest check out procedures. Inquire for last minute charges. Receive payment from guests. Settle the guest account and give copy of the invoice.

Handle all front office cashiers’ transactions such as posting charges to guests and exchanging foreign currency according to the procedures. At the end of shift, balance their cash float.

Answer all guest requests and questions in a friendly and caring manner, whether by telephone or in person, provide/receive information and takes appropriate actions or refer the matters to the relevant persons to handle. It may be and not inclusive of issuing a safe deposit box, handling messages or dealing with a complaints.

Coordinate room status updates with the housekeeping department by notifying them of late check-outs, early check-ins and special requests.

Keep themselves informed of product and service knowledge as well as the hotel daily and meeting activities.

Possess a working knowledge of the room reservation procedures.

Maintain the neatness of his/her working area.

Qualifications

Degree/ Diploma in Front Office Operations from a recognized learning institution

No work experience is required

Less than one year since completion (2021/2022)

Kenyan Citizen

Completed coursework (Even if not graduated)

Ability to work and communicate in a multinational environment

Excellent grooming skills and must be well versed in professional and personal etiquette

Good Communication skills

Out going with a positive learning attitude.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here