Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Friday Night Dinner actor, Harry Landis, has died at the age of 90.

The British actor, who played Mr. Morris in the Channel 4 comedy, died on Monday, September 12, with his agent confirming the news on Facebook in a heartfelt post

The statement on social media read: ‘Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit

‘Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr. Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry, you will be sadly missed. RIP.’

Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, who appeared in Friday Night Dinner between 2011-2020, led the tributes to the actor on Twitter.

Landis began acting aged 15 and landed his first job after graduating from drama school.

His first television appearance was in 1955, in the pilot episode of Dixon of Dock Green, where he went on to appear in a number of further episodes, including the final, which aired over 25 years later.

Over the course of his career, Landis appeared in several shows including Minder, EastEnders, Goodnight Sweetheart, and Casualty.

Landis was also a director and directed productions at the Unity Theatre before going on to become the artistic director of the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where he orchestrated some 40 plays.