Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Former world heavyweight champion, Nikolai Valuev has been called upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin to fight in their ongoing war with Ukraine.

The 49-year-old becomes the latest Russian fighter to be conscripted to fight for the country following MMA champion Vladimir Mineev’s enrolment earlier this week

Valuev was a two-time WBA title-holder, and is the tallest and heaviest world champion ever, standing at over seven foot and weighing in excess of 23 stone in his fighting days. He famously fought David Haye in 2009, losing to the Brit by a majority decision.

The former boxer moved into politics to become a member of parliament in Putin’s United Russia Party two years later.

He has now explained that he has been called up to the army, and is planning to enlist next week.

‘In my opinion, everyone has received a summons, I also received a summons,’ Valuev told Russian outlet Izvestia.

‘My colleagues [fellow MPs] are good, they were registered for military service in the State Duma and received summons here, but I have to go home.

‘I received the summons right before my trip to Donbas, and I was not at home. Next week I will definitely go and report to the enlistment office.’