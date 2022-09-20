Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Former PSG women player, Aminata Diallo ‘googled’ how to break a kneecap’ and a ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ in the lead up to an attack on one of her team-mates last year, it has been alleged.

This comes days after Diallo was charged with aggravated assault after being rearrested in connection with an attack on team-mate Kheira Hamraoui by two masked strangers last year.

Following a team meal on November 4, Hamraoui was travelling home as a passenger in a car driven by Diallo, before she was dragged from the car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar.

Now, a new report from the Crime Prevention Brigade of the judicial police of Versailles, extracts of which were published by French newspaper Le Parisien, claims a ‘real hatred’ developed within Diallo towards her team-mate, with one message allegedly found on her phone claiming she wished ‘them all pain’, referencing team-mates at PSG.

‘She considered her an obstacle to her own sports career,’ according to Le Parisien, quoting the report.

The report is said to suggest it has been a ‘slow psychological drift that has become, so to speak, pathological.’

Police are said to have bugged the phone of Diallo, a person of interest in the investigation, and the judicial report is said to allege that she searched for a ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ as well as ‘how to break a kneecap’ in the lead-up to the attack.

Diallo, who has been temporarily placed in prison while she awaits further talks with the investigating judge, has consistently maintained her innocence from the start of the investigation.

She was previously released without charges following her first detention last year.

The latest bombshell allegations also included WhatsApp messages from her phone.

‘If I was bad, jealous, and calculating like her… I [would tell a relative] to destroy her,’ one WhatsApp message read.

Another, sent to a contact nicknamed ‘Jaja’, read: ‘I will become shameless now! I need someone but to f**k my job for free I don’t accept… I wish them [my team-mates] all harm, I only need my relatives.’

Speaking last year, Hamraoui opened up on the vicious attack to French daily newspaper L’Equipe, explaining her fears as she lay on the pavement ‘screaming in pain’.

‘I experienced an attack of unbelievable violence,’ she said.

‘Two hooded strangers took me out of the car I was travelling in to hit me on the legs with iron bars. That night, I really thought I was going to stay there… I was screaming in pain.

‘I tried to protect myself as much as possible. I have a very painful memory.’

Four men have already been arrested in connection with the attack on Hamraoui – with one man, nicknamed ‘the little one’, reportedly admitting to police that they were hired to attack the PSG star for €500 (£438).

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season. She maintains her innocence in relation to the attack on Hamraoui.