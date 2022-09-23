Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate, Mwalimu Mohamed Dida, has supported Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, who is protesting the appointment of nominated Member of Parliament, John Mbadi to the powerful National Assembly’s Public Accounts committee.

In his protest note on Thursday, Babu claimed that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, had promised him the position and he will not allow anybody to shortchange him.

Reacting to the current storm in the ODM party, Dida urged Babu Owino to remain firm and not allow Mbadi to take that position because he is among the characters who made Raila Odinga lose the August 9th Presidential election.

“Dear @HEBabuOwino, Do not let Mr. Mbadi take PAC leadership from you. Mr. Mbadi is one of the characters who failed HE Raila. He shouldn’t have been nominated. His was among the worst performances as an MP. It is our duty to exorcize leadership demons like Mbadi,” Mwalimu Dida wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST