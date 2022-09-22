Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Former KTN TV News anchor, Lindah Oguttu, is now begging for a job from President William Ruto’s government.

Oguttu, who resigned from KTN last year after she was appointed to the Football Federation of Kenya caretaker committee by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, begged for a job in the Tourism Ministry.

Oguttu begged for the job after renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi urged Ruto to consider young talent like her in a tweet.

In response, Oguttu, who performed dismally on the FKF caretaker committee, said she can do well in the tourism industry.

The former anchor is used to fat allowances in FKF and that might be the reason she is begging for a job since only the national government can exceed FKF in terms of allowances and per diems.

Here is a screenshot of how Linda Oguttu begged for a job in Ruto’s government.

