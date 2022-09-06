Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Former Kesses Member of Parliament, Swarup Mishra, has regretted defying President-Elect William Ruto’s wave in Rift Valley that saw him lose his seat in the August 9th election.

Mishra, who ran on an independent ticket, was among veteran politicians swept away by a ‘yellow tsunami’ initiated by the ‘Son of Kamagut’

Despite his philanthropic and development activities in Uasin Gishu County, Mishra lost his seat to Julius Ruto, the immediate former Uasin Gishu County Finance CEC.

Speaking on Monday after the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s win, Mishra sought forgiveness from the Kalenjin community over what he termed as wrong political decisions.

“I humbly request my community to forgive me for the wrong decision I took. Sometimes wrong decisions happen because of a lack of wisdom.

“It’s good that when you realise, you reconcile and ensure that does not happen in the future,” Mishra said.

The former lawmaker further expressed confidence in the ability of Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to steer the country to prosperity.

“His Excellency, I am fully aware of the immensity of the task that lies before you and I am confident that under your guidance and leadership, Kenya will pursue effective ways to address the challenges our country is facing. I am also confident that under your stewardship Kenya will defy all odds to become Africa’s bell-weather and an economic powerhouse,” Mishra stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.