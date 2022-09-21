Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – A former Jubilee Party Senator who was campaigning for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he sensed Jakom would lose to President William Ruto even before the August 9th Presidential election.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Wednesday morning, former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge revealed how pride by some of Raila’s close friends led to his failure.

Njoroge said that he sensed the danger of losing after some people inside Azimio started belittling politicians who had firsthand information from the ground.

“Raila Odinga was surrounded by some clique of rich people who felt bossy and had no time for ordinary people like us.

“Our phones could be ignored and our reports could be disregarded,” Njoroge said.

“Raila also over-relied with the government. At some point, I felt sorry for him and I could feel like someone was playing games on him. I started feeling like we were going to lose this thing and I even tried to reach out to him personally but I didn’t succeed,” Njoroge added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.