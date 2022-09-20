Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Former Sports Chief Administrative Secretary, Zack Kinuthia, has revealed the main reason why former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘project’ Raila Odinga lost the presidential election to President William Ruto.

In an interview with Kameme TV on Tuesday morning, Zack, who is now in the political cold after losing to James Kamau Munyoro of the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) in the Kigumo parliamentary seat during the August 9th General Election, blamed Uhuru, saying he made a mistake of attacking Ruto in Mt Kenya region.

“It was wise for him to drum up support for Raila Odinga’s Presidency, but he crossed boundaries by attacking William Ruto in Central Kenya, which of course is the largest voting bloc in the country with over 5.8 Million voters,” Zack stated.

The former CAS also begged President William Ruto to include even Uhuru and Raila’s allies in his government.

“I want to plead with Ruto to remember us who were on the other side of the political divide,” he said.

