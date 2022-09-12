Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – Former MLB pitcher-turned-New York police officer, Anthony Varvaro has been killed in a head-on car crash.

Varvaro was killed while he was on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. He was 37.

His death was confirmed by police officials and his former baseball team, the Atlanta Braves,on Sunday night, September 11.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta,” the Braves said.

“He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.

“He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

New Jersey publication Daily Voice reported that Varvaro was killed in a head-on collision by a wrong-way driver near Exit 14C on the New Jersey Turnpike, close to the Holland Tunnel.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also issued the following statement: ‘Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service.’

‘On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro.

‘On behalf of the entire agency, we send our deepest condolences to Officer Varvaro’s [family].’

St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he was ‘at a loss for words’ over Varvaro’s death.

‘Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person,’ said Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John’s during all three of Varvaro’s seasons there. ‘My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.’

Varvaro played in the majors from 2010 to 2015. He spent time for the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox along with the Braves. He made 166 appearances.