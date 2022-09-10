Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Mwangi X Muthiora

There is an incipient trick in town that you require to know about call girls that do hookups.

They will entice you in a bar and the next moment you’re in an Airbnb in Kilimani or those suburbs.

They will request you take a shower and the moment you step into the bathroom, one will be left behind and take pictures of your ATM.

With the CVV card number which is customarily at the back of the ATM or VISA card, they have illimitable access to your account and will proceed to make online transactions without your cognizance.

Take note of call girls in Kilimani, Kitengela, Kiambu Road (Thindigua), Embakassi, Tasia, and Thika among other major cities and towns.

To safeguard your account, you can ask your bank to repudiate Online transactions on your cards.

These ladies have a gang doing this sh!t with them.

