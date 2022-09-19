Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sounded a warning to the hustlers waiting for the Kenya Kwanza Government to reduce the price of Unga and other basic commodities as President William Ruto promised.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua ruled out the reduction of Unga prices any time soon, saying they inherited a dilapidated economy from the previous regime and will need more time to sort things out.

According to Gachagua, the Kenya Kwanza Government will not subsidize Unga as the previous government did to achieve the Sh100 per 2kg packet, because it was pure theft.

“We will not pay bills without verification. They are telling us they have pending bills of Ksh8 billion yet nobody ever saw the unga. It was all theft – a few traders colluding with a few government officials took advantage of the subsidy,” he stated.

His sentiments come amid pressure from the public to tame the high prices of maize flour. Kenyans are also confronting the high cost of fuel following an upward review of pump prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

However, Gachagua asked Kenyans to be patient with them as they look for a lasting solution to turn around the Kenyan economy.

He supported President Ruto’s decision to do away with the subsidies, stating that they only offered a temporary solution to the problem.

“We are looking for a permanent and sustainable solution. It would have been deceptive to Kenyans t continue subsidizing the fuel only for a short while and then have an economic shutdown.

“I want to urge our people to be patient because things will work out. We do not want a solution that is temporary or deceptive like the one done for Unga,” the DP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.