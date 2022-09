Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – When KBC rebranded, new anchors were hired to spice up the broadcasting section.

Nancy Okware is among the hot TV anchors who landed a job at the national broadcaster.

Although she is not famous like her colleagues from NTV, Citizen, and KTN, she is very beautiful.

See her photos below.

