Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Former Everton midfielder, Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has been reportedly called up to fight in Ukraine

The news comes following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation order amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As a result of the ruling, military-aged males who have previously served in the armed forces and have certain military specialties are liable to be drafted.

The decree will see 300,000 Russians drafted to serve in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to Russian publication Sport24, Diniyar’s father, Rinat Bilyaletdinov, revealed that his son had been drafted.

The elder Bilyaletdinov also confirmed that Diniyar had previously served in the Russian armed forces, but insisted that he had only done so in a sporting role.

‘Yes, Diniyar received a summons.

‘He served in the sports line more than 19 years ago when he played in the youth team. It was a long time ago, the order came, took the oath.

‘He spent his entire service in sports. Title – private. I don’t know the military specialty – either construction battalion, or railway troops.’

Bilyaletdinov spent three years at Goodison Park after then-Toffees boss David Moyes brought him to the club for £9million in 2009. After returning to his native Russia in 2012, the 37-year-old retired from football in 2019 following a short spell at Lithuanian club FK Riteriai.

Bilyaletdinov made 46 appearances for the Russian national team between 2005 and 2012, and was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008.