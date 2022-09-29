Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – AFC Fylde manager, James Rowe, has been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear in court in November.

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary said that, in January, officers received a report of a man having allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield in November 2021.

Rowe left Chesterfield by ‘mutual consent’ in February amid Sportsmail’s revelations of alleged misconduct after being suspended by the club.

Chesterfield vice-chair Martin Thacker explained at an AGM that there was a ‘good reason’ for Rowe leaving.

‘We would not want to get rid of a manager that has got this team top of the league unless there was good reason to have to part company,’ he said.

‘The difficulty for us is that it is not appropriate for us to disclose the allegations, and all the things that were put to us.’

Rowe was later named manager of National League North side Fylde, where he remains.

Fylde are currently fourth in the division, just one point off top spot after winning six of their opening 10 league matches.