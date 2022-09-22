Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Classic 105 presenter, Maina Kageni, surprised his listeners on the breakfast show that he hosts alongside Mwalimu King’ang’i after disclosing his househelp’s monthly salary.

Maina made the revelations when a listener called in during the morning conversation and decried poor pay at his workplace.

The listener told Maina that he earns a monthly salary of Ksh 15,000.

The renowned presenter couldn’t understand how someone can survive with such meager earnings in Nairobi.

His co-host Mwalimu King’ang’i interjected and asked him how much he pays his househelp.

“Unalipanga aje mfanyikazi wako (how much do you pay your househelp)?” King’ang’i asked.

“I pay her KSh 30,000,” Maina responded.

“Anafanya kazi gani? Hauna mtoto, huna bibi, na uko na washing machine (What kind of job is she doing yet you don’t have a child, no wife, yet you have a washing machine),” King’ang’i said and left Maina in stitches.

Kageni is among the highest-paid media personalities in Kenya.

Word has it that he is paid a monthly salary of Ksh 1.2 million at Radio Africa Group.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.