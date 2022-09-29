Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, has reminisced the days when he was broke and struggling with life in Nairobi.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kabu revealed that after he finished campus, he failed to get a job, prompting him to become a matatu driver in Githurai 44.

He shared a throwback photo busy on the steering wheel ferrying passengers and said he was well-known on the route.

The photo inspired his followers, especially those who are currently struggling with life in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.