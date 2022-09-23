Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – A fifth woman has come forward to accuse Adam Levine of sending her flirty messages on social media.

Ashley Russell, 21, claims that, earlier this year, the Maroon 5 singer would watch her Stories, like her posts and even message her directly.

Speaking to the DailyMail, the 21-year-old claimed he would message her “almost everyday at night at around 10 p.m.”

“I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him,” Russell, who was just 20 at the time, said.

“He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.”

In a series of screenshots that captured the alleged conversations between Levine, 43, and Russell, he first wrote her, “Leg day. The most important and the easiest to skip.”

Later in their conversation, he allegedly asked her, “You’re in college right?,” before adding, “Nice work on legs. #commitment.”

Russell told the outlet she thought it was “weird” that Levine would talk to her, but she wanted to continue their conversation to see how far she could take him.

She claimed, “He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is ‘big into fitness’ and I have a fitness account. I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse.”

“When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me,” she alleged.

Despite not talking to her anymore, the singer would allegedly still watch her Stories.

“I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing,” she told the DailyMail, adding that she found it odd he talked to her “considering his age and [that] he’s married.”