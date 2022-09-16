Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 September 2022 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has hosted retired Bishop Silas Yego of the African Inland Church (AIC) at State House.

Bishop Yego is a close friend of the first family, having officiated Rachel’s wedding with Ruto.

Rachel said she was delighted to spend time with the bishop and thanked him for the many years he has served the church and the nation.

“It was a delight to host Retired Bishop Silas Yego of the African Inland Church (AIC) at State House, Nairobi. Bishop Silas, who officiated my wedding with William, is a father figure and we are grateful for his many years of service to the church and the nation,” she wrote and shared the photos below.

The photos sparked reactions, with a section of Netizens accusing her of misusing State House.

“Too much. Abuse of State House. You seem not to appreciate that Kenya is a Secular State. What about Muslims, Buddhists, and others? Aren’t they Tax-paying Kenyans too? You are signaling to them that Public State House is owned by Christianity,” one of her followers commented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.