Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Trouble is fomenting in Kenya Kwanza after Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya MPs clashed with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza over the Bungoma Senate seat, which was left vacant following the election of Moses Wetang’ula as the National Assembly Speaker.

The two factions exchanged harsh words over who to front for the seat in the forthcoming by-election.

The Senate seat fell vacant after Senator Moses Wetang’ula resigned to vie for the National Assembly speaker, which he won, defeating his Azimio la Umoja rival Kenneth Marende.

During the Kenya Kwanza leaders retreat meeting, Bungoma County Woman MP Catherine Wambilianga, who doubles as the Ford Kenya party Chairperson, trashed Webuye MP Dan Wanyama’s comment that ex-Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga is the Kenya Kwanza candidate.

Wanyama (UDA) had on Thursday last week said that Kenya Kwanza is fronting Mabonga to replace Senator Wetang’ula.

According to Wanyama, UDA MPs stood with Wetang’ula during the National Assembly Speaker’s contest and it is high time he (Wetang’ula) returns the favor to Mabonga.

He even called on Wetang’ula to support a UDA candidate.

However, Wambilianga maintained that the Senator’s seat is a Ford Kenya position, asking all Kenya Kwanza MP’s to back Wafula Wakoli to take up the position as the Bungoma Senator.

Her sentiments were echoed by Bungoma Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, who said that Ford Kenya party cannot operate without a Senator asking all Kenya Kwanza leaders in Bungoma to rally behind Mr. Wakoli.

On his part, Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi dismissed MP Wanyama’s claims that President Ruto has agreed to back Mwambu’s bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.