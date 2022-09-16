Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – There appears to be no love lost between IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the four rebel commissioners, led by Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, who walked out on him when he was about to declare William Ruto as President-elect last month.

This is after he confronted them during a post-election evaluation meeting in Mombasa which they both attended.

Chebukati blamed Cherera and her friends for the arbitrary arrest of IEBC staff and for maligning the Commission.

He first lamented that the chaos at Bomas subjected him, Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and CEO Marjan Marjan to assault and bodily harm.

“The most unfortunate incident was the false accusation by commissioners and fellow staff – under oath – that exposed innocent hardworking staff to arbitrary arrests and abductions, intimidation and harassment by security agencies and political goons, and other forms of obstructing election officials from conducting their duties.”

“These shameless attacks amounting to election offenses were perpetrated by, among others, persons regarded as national leaders in full view of the whole nation and the world at large,” Chebukati hit out at Cherera who was present at the meeting.

Chebukati also defended himself for handing Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi, and Justus Nyang’aya minor jobs other than tallying and verifying presidential results, saying the move was aimed at enhancing the policy and strategy formulation, and oversight function of the commission.

