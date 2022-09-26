Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: Trade Finance Officer

REPORTING TO: Head of Finance/ Senior Trade Finance Officer

LOCATION: Nairobi

Our client who is an Oil Marketing Company licensed to undertake the businesses of Importation, Wholesale & Exportation of Petroleum Products is looking to fill the position of Trade Finance Officer.

JOB PURPOSE

The Trade Finance Officer is responsible for Stakeholder Management at the following levels:

Internal:

Front Office

Middle Office

Legal/ Contracts

Finance Department

External:

Banks

Financial Institutions

Suppliers/ Agents

Clients/ Customers

Auditors

The Trade Finance Officer will be expected to work at the KPL Office in Nairobi where domestic and international business travel may be required.

Responsibilities

Functional:

Handling of LCs or Bank guarantees for Sales/Purchases including drafting LC wordings and ensuring security received is cashable.

Preparation and dispatch of Invoice and shipping document for presentation under LC in a timely manner.

Analyzing the LC cost for each trade before placing a deal.

Tracking all the LC-related matters.

Recording all the collateral in Aspect.

Recording all the LC-related costs in Aspect.

Daily monitoring TF Report.

Reporting and follow-up unpaid/un-invoiced trades.

Daily Preparation of cash flow for physical trading.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or similar field of study.

Master’s Degree.

Experience:

Minimum 5 years of work experience in an Oil & Gas commodity trading company.

Behavioral Traits:

Attention and Enjoyment to/in detail.

Quick adaptation to new concepts.

Clear, precise, and concise business communication (written & oral)

Leadership experience in change management.

Innovative problem-solving abilities.

Decision-making and strategic Mindset.

Managing internal and external stakeholders.

Resourceful, strong time management and planning.

Drives Results.

How to Apply

To apply, submit your application on our ATS at ats.flexi-personnel.com by 2nd OCT 2022 under the TRADE FINANCE OFFICER job posting.

All applicants are advised to adhere to application guidelines for consideration. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.