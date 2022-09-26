Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION: Trade Finance Officer
REPORTING TO: Head of Finance/ Senior Trade Finance Officer
LOCATION: Nairobi
Our client who is an Oil Marketing Company licensed to undertake the businesses of Importation, Wholesale & Exportation of Petroleum Products is looking to fill the position of Trade Finance Officer.
JOB PURPOSE
The Trade Finance Officer is responsible for Stakeholder Management at the following levels:
Internal:
- Front Office
- Middle Office
- Legal/ Contracts
- Finance Department
External:
- Banks
- Financial Institutions
- Suppliers/ Agents
- Clients/ Customers
- Auditors
The Trade Finance Officer will be expected to work at the KPL Office in Nairobi where domestic and international business travel may be required.
Responsibilities
Functional:
- Handling of LCs or Bank guarantees for Sales/Purchases including drafting LC wordings and ensuring security received is cashable.
- Preparation and dispatch of Invoice and shipping document for presentation under LC in a timely manner.
- Analyzing the LC cost for each trade before placing a deal.
- Tracking all the LC-related matters.
- Recording all the collateral in Aspect.
- Recording all the LC-related costs in Aspect.
- Daily monitoring TF Report.
- Reporting and follow-up unpaid/un-invoiced trades.
- Daily Preparation of cash flow for physical trading.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or similar field of study.
- Master’s Degree.
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years of work experience in an Oil & Gas commodity trading company.
Behavioral Traits:
- Attention and Enjoyment to/in detail.
- Quick adaptation to new concepts.
- Clear, precise, and concise business communication (written & oral)
- Leadership experience in change management.
- Innovative problem-solving abilities.
- Decision-making and strategic Mindset.
- Managing internal and external stakeholders.
- Resourceful, strong time management and planning.
- Drives Results.
How to Apply
To apply, submit your application on our ATS at ats.flexi-personnel.com by 2nd OCT 2022 under the TRADE FINANCE OFFICER job posting.
All applicants are advised to adhere to application guidelines for consideration. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.
