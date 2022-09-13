Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Finance Manager

Key Responsibilities:

Management

Offer strategic direction for the organization Assist management in the formulation of its overall strategic direction.

Maintain a documented system of accounting policies and procedures.

Oversee the finance department, including the design of an organizational structure adequate for achieving the department’s goals and objectives.

Provide inspirational leadership and direction to all direct reports, and ensure the continued development and management of a professional and efficient organization. Develops and administers programs, procedures, and guidelines to help align the workforce with the strategic goals of the company.

Developing external relationships with appropriate contacts, e.g. auditors, bankers and statutory organizations.

Establishes Finance and Administration departmental measurements that support the accomplishment of the company’s strategic goals.

Manages the preparation and maintenance of such reports as are necessary to carry out the functions of the department. Prepares accurate periodic reports for management to specific deadlines, as necessary or requested, to track strategic goal accomplishment.

Participates in executive, management, and company staff meetings and attends other meetings and seminars.

Funds Management

Forecast cash flow positions, related borrowing needs, and available funds for investment.

Develop and administer corporate revenue recognition policies and controls.

Ensure that sufficient funds are available to meet ongoing operational and capital investment requirements.

Use hedging to mitigate financial risks related to the interest rates on the company’s borrowings, as well as on its foreign exchange positions.

Perform as the primary interface between the company and our banking/financing/credit providers. Administer, monitor, ensure accuracy of, and report on all bank accounts.

Ensure compliance with financing terms and conditions. Monitor and report on company credit position and related information.

Establish and execute programs for the provision of capital required by the business including negotiating the procurement of capital and maintaining the required financial arrangements.

Review and ensure corporate compliance of all contracts, including NDAs, SOWs, Sales Orders, Change Orders, Partner Agreements, etc.

Administer invoicing and/or payment schedules per contract terms and company AR processes. Maintain secure and complete records of all original documents.

Administer company expense management system, including expense guidelines, expense reporting, employee reimbursements, and compliance with company policies.

Budgeting

Manage the preparation of the company’s budget

Operationalize the budget and report to management on variances from the established budget, and the reasons for those variances.

Cashflow management and budget variance analysis

Financial Analysis

Cost accounting. Engage in ongoing cost reduction analyses in all areas of the company.

Engage in project accounting and costing to determine project costs and profitability

Engage in benchmarking studies to establish areas of potential operational improvement.

Interpret the company’s financial results to management and recommend improvement activities.

Review company bottlenecks and recommend changes to improve the overall level of company throughput.

Participate in target costing activities to create products that meet predetermined price goals.

Provide all financial reports as required and/or requested by members of the Executive Team. Report on variances from plans, budgets, and forecasts. Conduct trend analyses with previous period comparatives and industry/competitor reports.

Manage the capital budgeting process, based on constraint analysis and discounted cash flow analysis.

Create additional analyses and reports as requested by management.

Risk Management

Understand and mitigate key elements of the company’s risk profile.

Monitor all open legal issues involving the company, and legal issues affecting the industry.

Construct and monitor reliable control systems.

Maintain appropriate insurance coverage.

Ensure that the company complies with all legal and regulatory requirements.

Ensure that record keeping meets the requirements of auditors and government agencies.

Prepare the board of directors Risk Report.

Maintain relations with external auditors and investigate their findings and recommendations.

Office Management

You oversee the financial and day-to-day-management of offices & operational premises, maintain an adequate security setup, and ensure safe & secure accommodation of all staff members

You also supervise the internal travel desk, in charge of all international travel arrangements (flights / visa / accommodation & pickup)

Facilities and Asset Management

Provides recommendations and takes approved action to ensure equipment and supplies that effectively meet operational requirements with a minimum of expenditure.

Maintains a positive, professional physical working environment, facilitating a productive climate for operations through maintenance, planning and general building services.

Human Resource Management

Makes decisions relative to the selection, contracting, promotion, utilization, development, training, retention and compensation of Finance & Administration department staff

Work with the executive team in policy development and documentation

Provide leadership and motivation to staff by fostering a culture of creativity, encourages good performance, ensuring appropriate training, and rewards productivity.

Employee recruitment, management, evaluation and termination according to authorized personnel policies and procedures that fully conform to current law and regulations

Other Duties

Performing any other duties delegated by the CEO

Qualification and Experience

Minimum Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Accounting or Finance.

preferably augmented with an MBA

CPA (K)

A minimum of 5 years of financial experience and management experience with the day to day financial operations of an organization.

Active affiliation with appropriate financial management networks and organizations, preferred.

Possess ongoing affiliations with leaders in successful companies and organizations at financial manager level.

Experience working in an audit firm and financial services sector is required.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Finance Manager” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 16th September 2022.