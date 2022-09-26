Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

Location: Mutomo, Kitui





We believe in a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all. We believe that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. For more than 100 years, we have worked with global partners to deliver locally sustainable, quality healthcare solutions to women, children and their communities. We’re ready to make it 100 more.

We believe change starts with her.

We work tirelessly for women’s and children’s health because they are disproportionately affected by illness and poverty. We know that healthy, educated, and empowered women are better able to raise healthy, educated, and confident children, and that communities depend on their livelihoods. We’re making an impact – learn more.

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage accountability, communication, and effective project management.

We believe in people.

We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow. We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Department Summary

CMMB’s Finance and Administration Department plays a critical role in ensuring that CMMB efficiently and effectively utilizes its resources in achieving its program goals through least cost and value for money. The Department strives to ensure that all expenditures align to both CMMB policies, donor requirements and National laws. Through a team of dedicated staff, the team upholds utmost integrity, honesty and love in the execution of their roles to achieve CMMB’s vision, mission and core values.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for over 16 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

Reporting to the Finance Officer, the Finance Assistant will provide day to day support service to the implementation of project interventions and be responsible for reviewing field expenses and liquidations from project staff. Further, s/he will support payable and administrative functions as well as contribute to the preparation of timely donor reports.

Responsibilities

Provide guidance on and implement CMMB’s financial policies and procedures and donor compliance requirements

Record all financial transactions accurately, completely and in a timely manner in line with the Chart of Accounts through the Abila software (MIP) accounting system

Ensure sound financial management and compliance activities of assigned grants/projects and office operational activities to include:

✓ Monitoring of project budgets and expenses

✓ Preparation of vouchers, cheques, Mpesa and EFT payments and processing of payments Invoicing/tracking of accounts receivable and cash receipts;

✓ Maintain, Record and Reconcile petty cash accounts

✓ Liquidation of employee receivables in line with manual records/expense forms from staff ✓ Conducting site visits and training/mentoring of project staff.

Preparation of bank reconciliations, filing of all accounting vouchers and documents

Ensure all financial assets are adequately recorded, safeguarded and all financial documents are securely filed

Ensure availability of accurate, complete and timely financial information for decision making purposes by senior management

Record, count and update the Asset and Inventory Register regularly.

Participate in other program implementation activities and miscellaneous finance duties as required and assigned by the Senior Finance and Administration Manager.

Qualifications

You have a bachelor’s degree in Commerce (BCOM) or Business Administration majoring in accounting or Finance

You have a minimum of at least two (2) years of accounting experience in a similar capacity working with an international NGO on donor funded project projects

You have Professional Accountancy Qualifications (CPA II/ACCA II)

You possess a high degree of integrity, and a strong commitment to CMMB’s mission

You demonstrate strong inter-personal skills and the ability to transfer knowledge and visit project sites

You have hands on application of Microsoft Office, (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); working knowledge of Abila (Sage) accounting software preferred

You have demonstrable Knowledge of MPESA Bulk Payment System

Excellent verbal and written communications skills to include conflict resolution, priority management, and managing expectations of multiple clients

You are comfortable working for a faith-based organization.

You believe in CMMB, where we are going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives Worldwide.

How to apply

Click here to apply Application Link

All applications must be received by 5th October 2022.

Locals are encouraged to apply.