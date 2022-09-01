Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



FINANCE ASSISTANT

Our client, Bellmac Consulting LLP is a leading full-service firm that provides a wide range of specialist professional corporate advisory services to a diverse range of clients in Kenya and the wider East and Central Africa region.

Bellmac Consulting’s Business and Financial Advisory Services are modeled to offer strategic solutions to companies across a wide spectrum of Industries, Government and Non-Government Institutions, and to support them solve financial challenges or pursue opportunities.

Position Type: 6 months contract with possibility of extension

Key Responsibilities

Assist in advising client businesses on their tax liabilities and disclosures as well as responding to client queries on their tax issues/inquiries.

Assist in preparing tax returns and tax advisory reports for client businesses.

Keeping abreast of changes in tax legislation and developments, both locally and globally.

Performing a variety of research tasks and duties to assist the supervisor(s) in marketing the company’s products as well as on-boarding new clients.

Performing other administrative tasks and duties that may be occasionally required to meet the strategic goals of the company.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance from a reputable institution

CPA level 2

Minimum of one (1) year experience (preferably in a Consultancy Firm)

Tax Advisory background (desirable)

Skills and Knowledge

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and accounting software

Strong writing and research skills

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@hrfleek.com stating the subject heading “FINANCE ASSISTANT” by Wednesday 14th September, 2022 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST). Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.