Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance & Admin Officer

Organization: Research 8020 Limited

Position: Finance & Admin Officer

Location:Nairobi, Kenya

Job type: Full time

Job category: Finance/Accounts

About Research 8020 Limited:

Research 8020 Limited is a digital age market research company based in Kenya. We offer qualitative and quantitative research surveys in Kenya.

As a Market Research Company in Kenya, Research 8020 limited has dedicated itself to offering market insights that help grow businesses.

We offer our Market Research Services in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

More about the company: www.research8020.com

Job Summary:

We are seeking a Finance & Admin Officer to join our Finance Department at our Head Office in Nairobi, Kenya. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsibilities:

Processing invoices, LPOs, and receipts

Budget and petty cash management

Monitor the day to day financial operations within the company (payroll, invoicing & other transactions).

Manage the company’s financial accounting, monitoring, and reporting systems. 5. Ensure compliance with accounting policies & regulatory requirements.

Prepare and analyse accurate monthly financial and management reports, including income statement, balance sheet & budgets

Ensure that VAT, corporate tax and other statutory and regulatory tax are filed on time. 8. Administrative duties & office management

Tracking progress of projects along budget lines

Requirements:

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

MUST have a Degree in business, finance, accounting

MUST have a CPA/ACCA training

MUST have minimum 3 years’ experience working in an accounting/finance environment

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Experience in working for research firms shall be an added advantage

Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude

Experience in audit and taxation will be an added advantage

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit their CV complete with at least three referees and a cover letter to jobs@research8020.com by 5pm Tuesday, 27th September 2022.

∙ Please do not attach any testimonials or certificates.

∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

∙ There is no fee or charge required at any stage of the recruitment process.