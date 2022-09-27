Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has finally named his Cabinet Secretaries after being silent for the last two weeks
As per the 2010 constitution, once a president is sworn in, he must name his cabinet to assist him in implementing his manifesto.
Here is the list of President Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries.
1. Ministry of Interior – Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki
2. Ministry of Treasury – Njuguna Ndung’u
3. Ministry of Public Service and Gender – Aisha Jumwa
4. Ministry of Defence – Aden Duale
5. Ministry of Water – Alice Wahome
6. Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Dr. Alfred Mutua
7. Ministry of Trade – Moses Kuria
8. Ministry of East Africa Community – Rebecca Miano
9. Ministry Roads & Public Works – Kipchumba Murkomen
10. Ministry of Environment – Roselinda Tuya
11. Ministry of Lands – Zechariah Mwangi
12. Ministry of Tourism – Peninah Malonza
13. Ministry of Agriculture – Mithika Linturi
14. Ministry of Health – Susan Wafula
15. Ministry of ICT – Eliud Owalo
16. Ministry of Education – Ezekiel Machogu
17. Ministry of Energy – Davis Chirchir
18. Ministry of Sports – Ababu Namwamba
19. Ministry of Cooperatives – Simon Chelugui
20. Ministry of Mining – Salim Mvurya
21. Ministry of Labour – Florence Bore
