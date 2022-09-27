Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has finally named his Cabinet Secretaries after being silent for the last two weeks

As per the 2010 constitution, once a president is sworn in, he must name his cabinet to assist him in implementing his manifesto.

Here is the list of President Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries.

1. Ministry of Interior – Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki

2. Ministry of Treasury – Njuguna Ndung’u

3. Ministry of Public Service and Gender – Aisha Jumwa

4. Ministry of Defence – Aden Duale

5. Ministry of Water – Alice Wahome

6. Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Dr. Alfred Mutua

7. Ministry of Trade – Moses Kuria

8. Ministry of East Africa Community – Rebecca Miano

9. Ministry Roads & Public Works – Kipchumba Murkomen

10. Ministry of Environment – Roselinda Tuya

11. Ministry of Lands – Zechariah Mwangi

12. Ministry of Tourism – Peninah Malonza

13. Ministry of Agriculture – Mithika Linturi

14. Ministry of Health – Susan Wafula

15. Ministry of ICT – Eliud Owalo

16. Ministry of Education – Ezekiel Machogu

17. Ministry of Energy – Davis Chirchir

18. Ministry of Sports – Ababu Namwamba

19. Ministry of Cooperatives – Simon Chelugui

20. Ministry of Mining – Salim Mvurya

21. Ministry of Labour – Florence Bore

The Kenyan DAILY POST.