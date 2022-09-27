Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has finally promised to give Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who is still nursing wounds after he lost the August 9th Presidential election, a job.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday, Ruto said he is ready to give Raila Odinga a job if he accepts to retire and act like an elder statesman.

The father of the nation further said he is ready to give Raila a job as long as it is not done inside the parameters of the handshake.

The President said the handshake between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila in 2018 was the “worst hoax” the nation has ever witnessed and will never be entertained in his government.

“When Raila Odinga decides to retire, he can support the country in other efforts, perhaps in the Great Lakes Region, or he can work with us as an older statesman; the choice is not mine. It targets Kenyans. If Raila Odinga were to visit, I would assign him a task that did not involve a handshake,” Ruto told the London-based media house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.