Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto has confirmed to the ‘hustler nation’ that he has spoken to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ending months of tension between the two.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the ‘Son of Kamagut’ confirmed that he called the “Son of Jomo” and they ‘discussed handover and transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice’

“I had a telephone conversation with my boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice,” Ruto wrote on his social media page.

This is good news to the ‘hustler nation’ since Uhuru and Ruto have not spoken in months due to different political ideologies and the decision of the incumbent president to support Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Ruto is expected to raise his Bible and the Constitution high and swear that he will truly and diligently serve the people and the republic of Kenya in the office of the President on September 13.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.