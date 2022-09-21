Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies thereby enhancing their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them have a competitive edge in their job search.

KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit Intern in the below mentioned field:

Internship Area: Field work and data – (1 position)

Vacancy Number: CGHR/313/08/22

Location: Siaya

Project: ReSCOV study.

Requirements:

Diploma in Social work, Community health/development, Health records or related course from a recognized institution in Kenya

Must be computer literate

Must be willing to reside in the study area

Must be fluent in oral & written Dholuo

Be below thirty (30) years of age

Terms of Engagement:

Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year without an option for extension.

Please Note:

A modest stipend of Ksh. 15,000 will be provided which may not be sufficient and therefore the successful candidates will need to cater for their own accommodation and upkeep during this period.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover.

The program WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.

offer employment after the completion of internship. Must be fluent in English and Kiswahili but knowledge of the local area language (LUO) is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application indicating the field of study and vacancy number.

Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

Copies of Certificates and transcripts.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal– on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted