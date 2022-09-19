Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Head of Field Services

About Poa Internet

Poa! internet is the fastest growing and highly innovative ISP in Kenya. The company was founded in 2014 with a vision to provide internet in every home in Africa. At poa! We believe by empowering people, we can actively drive digital inclusion in these markets. We deploy a cost-effective internet service in Kenya, with the aim of providing affordable access to content and Internet to low- income members of society.

We are growing very fast to cover the rest of Kenya and eventually Africa. It is envisaged that success of the business will grow to over 150 networks across East Africa. It is from this background that we seek prospect candidates to fill the role of Head of Field Services.

At Poa, we pride ourselves on being a values-driven company and we love working with values-driven employees. Poa’s vision is “Internet in every home in Africa”. To achieve this vision, we live by our values, captured in the acronym, We CONNECT. At Poa, we: Create a better world for the people we serve, Open our eyes to problems and opportunities, Never stop learning never stop moving forward, Name it, own it , solve it, Engage with the bigger picture even in details, Care about each other and Tujienjoy kazini.

Mission Statement for the Role:

To own all aspects of customer installation and field support services, whilst ensuring every customer has the best quality install & experience possible & best chance of being installed.

Overall Responsibility

Responsible for Poa Customer installations and field based support services;

Management of Commercial & Operational relationship with install & support Partners.

Financial

Install Cost per Customer, Customer Kit Recovery %, Support Cost Per Customer, Failed Survey Rate, Field Support Quality, Partner stock Management.

People

Deployment Schedule Coordinator, Deployment Scheduling Assistant, Field Service Partner teams.

Key SMART Results for A-Player

Design, Budget and Build the Field Services Organisation ensuring all staff have Scorecards, Job Gradings, Performance Management and Training Needs Analysis in Place – in coordination with HR team – End 4Q2022

Ensure all partners have up to date MSA’s service descriptions and revised commercial terms for the next phase of growth – End 4Q2022

Improve failed survey rates by at least 50% across all partners in all geographies – End 2Q2023

Ensure all Field Services capabilities are selected, contracted and trained prior to launch to ensure all sales growth projections for the business are met and fully supported within SLA – End 2Q 2023

Ensure all partners are trained and a clear reward/penalty process defined & implemented – Monthly

Poa has the lowest cost structure in the industry from a Customer Installation & Field Support perspective and still maintains exceptional quality and consistency throughout – End 3Q2023

Ensure all partners are trained and a clear reward/penalty process defined – End 4Q2022

Field support visits executed and solved first time round within SLA – End 4Q2022

Define and execute Churned customer kit recovery process with 40% of total requests recovered – End 2Q2023

Define and Drive a culture of efficiency & quality through Right First Time (RFT) approach to installations with zero re-work necessary – End 4Q2022

Level of Management Experience Required (Mandatory & Nice to Have)

Mandatory – proven experience of end to end management of both insourced and outsourced installation & field support teams especially in B2C environment within Kenya operating from a few thousand and scaling to tens of thousands of customers.

Department stage of development where this role sits

Prepare for Scale / Systemisation / Team Building / Management and Motivation.

Key Competencies Criticality (H,M,L)

Have built a field based technical installation and support function in Kenya with >100,000 customer base – H

Have managed insource and outsource field service partners with full end to end responsibility on costs and contracts – H

Have developed the most efficient cost effective ways of running this function nationally – H

Must be great at developing and growing teams into high performing units – M

Must be proven in developing individuals as part of their growth – M

Must have developed performance management and ongoing training for outsourced partner teams to get consistently high performing teams across geographies – M

Excellent reporting & analytical skills – M

Mandatory Criteria if Any with no exceptions to hire.

Proven experience building high performing teams in fast growth high pressure environment.

Must have managed insource and at least 5 outsource partners supporting a rapid large scale growth organisation in multiple regions in Kenya with full end to end responsibility on costs and contracts

Must have directly managed at least 10 people or more in multiple regions within Kenya

How to apply :

Go to https://poa.co.ke/job-openings/ to apply.