Job Title: Field Property Officer Real Estate
Reporting to: Property Manager
Client: Real Estate & Property Management Company.
Industry: Real Estate
Location: Nairobi
Net Salary: 25,000
Job Purpose: The Property Officer will be responsible for ensuring rent is collected on time from all tenants of assigned properties. The successful candidate Must be able to ride a motorcycle. Will be tasked to ensure properties assigned to them are clean, orderly and secured at all time.
Key Responsibilities
- Supervise the cleaners ensuring that the premises are clean at all times.
- Identify maintenance and repair requirements within the entire building and inform both the property manager & project manager.
- Keeping good record of resident information and keeping contact with them for purposes of obtaining referrals, resolving any repair issues.
- Timely invoicing to tenants and ensuring rent collections is done on time as well.
- Contacting tenants and informing them of their overdue invoices and payments.
- Advising tenants on their payment options and suggesting methods of payments.
- Negotiating suitable payment plans where necessary.
- Maintaining tenants’ payment records.
- Preparing tenants financial statements for banks and the state credit department.
- Responding to tenants’ queries.
Skills & Qualifications
- Certificate/Diploma in Sales and/or Marketing or any relevant field,
- Should hold a driving license that permits one to ride a motorcycle.
- Proven track record in similar role.
- At least 2 years work experience in the real estate industry.
- Ability to follow up on payments and ensure they are cleared on time.
- Great interpersonal skills.
- Must be trust worthy with high integrity.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Friday 7th September 2022.
Indicate email subject as Field Property Officer Real Estate
