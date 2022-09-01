Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Field Property Officer Real Estate

Reporting to: Property Manager

Client: Real Estate & Property Management Company.

Industry: Real Estate

Location: Nairobi

Net Salary: 25,000

Job Purpose: The Property Officer will be responsible for ensuring rent is collected on time from all tenants of assigned properties. The successful candidate Must be able to ride a motorcycle. Will be tasked to ensure properties assigned to them are clean, orderly and secured at all time.

Key Responsibilities

  • Supervise the cleaners ensuring that the premises are clean at all times.
  • Identify maintenance and repair requirements within the entire building and inform both the property manager & project manager.
  • Keeping good record of resident information and keeping contact with them for purposes of obtaining referrals, resolving any repair issues.
  • Timely invoicing to tenants and ensuring rent collections is done on time as well.
  • Contacting tenants and informing them of their overdue invoices and payments.
  • Advising tenants on their payment options and suggesting methods of payments.
  • Negotiating suitable payment plans where necessary.
  • Maintaining tenants’ payment records.
  • Preparing tenants financial statements for banks and the state credit department.
  • Responding to tenants’ queries.

Skills & Qualifications

  • Certificate/Diploma in Sales and/or Marketing or any relevant field,
  • Should hold a driving license that permits one to ride a motorcycle.
  • Proven track record in similar role.
  • At least 2 years work experience in the real estate industry.
  • Ability to follow up on payments and ensure they are cleared on time.
  • Great interpersonal skills.
  • Must be trust worthy with high integrity.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke  latest by Friday 7th September 2022.

Indicate email subject as Field Property Officer Real Estate

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply