Job Title: Field Property Officer Real Estate

Reporting to: Property Manager

Client: Real Estate & Property Management Company.

Industry: Real Estate

Location: Nairobi

Net Salary: 25,000

Job Purpose: The Property Officer will be responsible for ensuring rent is collected on time from all tenants of assigned properties. The successful candidate Must be able to ride a motorcycle. Will be tasked to ensure properties assigned to them are clean, orderly and secured at all time.

Key Responsibilities

Supervise the cleaners ensuring that the premises are clean at all times.

Identify maintenance and repair requirements within the entire building and inform both the property manager & project manager.

Keeping good record of resident information and keeping contact with them for purposes of obtaining referrals, resolving any repair issues.

Timely invoicing to tenants and ensuring rent collections is done on time as well.

Contacting tenants and informing them of their overdue invoices and payments.

Advising tenants on their payment options and suggesting methods of payments.

Negotiating suitable payment plans where necessary.

Maintaining tenants’ payment records.

Preparing tenants financial statements for banks and the state credit department.

Responding to tenants’ queries.

Skills & Qualifications

Certificate/Diploma in Sales and/or Marketing or any relevant field,

Should hold a driving license that permits one to ride a motorcycle.

Proven track record in similar role.

At least 2 years work experience in the real estate industry.

Ability to follow up on payments and ensure they are cleared on time.

Great interpersonal skills.

Must be trust worthy with high integrity.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Friday 7th September 2022.

Indicate email subject as Field Property Officer Real Estate